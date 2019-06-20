10:58
About 202 settlements in Kyrgyzstan have no village status

At least 202 settlements in Kyrgyzstan do not have status of a village. Director of the State Agency for Local Self-Government and Interethnic Relations Bakhtiyar Saliev told at the meeting of the Parliament the day before.

A settlement that has reached a certain level of improvement with a population of at least 50 people a half of whom, including their family members, are engaged in agricultural production can become a village.

With the assignment of individual settlements to village category, their status is upgraded, they become a separate administrative-territorial unit, which gives the local community a right to solve local issues, increases initiative and responsibility.
