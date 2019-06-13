Presidents of Kazakhstan and Belarus arrive in Kyrgyzstan

Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Kyrgyzstan to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev met them at Manas International Airport.

This is the first foreign trip of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after he was elected President of Kazakhstan on June 9.