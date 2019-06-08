10:13
Financial police detect another batch of smuggled fuel and lubricants

Fact of illegal import of fuel was detected in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

Five trucks carrying fuel and lubricants (benzene) in tanks were detained during a raid at Kyzyl-Adyr transport control station. The trucks DAF96XF, DAF-XF, DAFXF95 / 480, DAF-TE105 XF and RENAULT-PREMIUM460RXL belonged to the same G.T company. It was found out that the fuel was transported to Osh region. But the accompanying documents stated that the final destination is Manas district of Talas region.

«In total, more than 100 tons of fuel and lubricants were transported. As a part of pre-trial proceedings, the company voluntarily paid excise tax of 501,000 soms. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes is taking active measures aimed at detection and prevention of the facts of smuggling throughout Kyrgyzstan,» the message says.
