PRC Chairman to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan

PRC Chairman Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan. He will also take part in the Summit of the SCO Heads of State. Daniyar Sydykov, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, told at a press conference.

He stressed that the political interaction between the two countries has been continuously strengthening. «During the visit, it is planned to sign about 20 documents that the parties are currently working on,» Daniyar Sydykov said.

According to him, the main document will be a joint declaration on deepening comprehensive cooperation.

The head of the department added that a business forum was scheduled as a part of the visit, during which about 40 documents would be signed.

The Summit of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held in Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14.