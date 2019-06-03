15:41
Commission set up to investigate explosion in Bishkek

A special commission has been set up to investigate explosion near the railway in Bishkek. The Chief Engineer of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise Nikolay Lilichenko told journalists.

According to him, causes of the explosion may be different.

«The hot water tank exploded. Water was intended for a workshop. By order of the Director General of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise, a special commission was set up to investigate causes of the explosion,» said Nikolay Lilichenko.

He told that four victims are employees of the railway. They were hospitalized.

«The commission will be able to find out exact causes of the explosion only after they study all the documents. The victims worked in different departments — security, passenger service company. The guard was walking by, the other three worked at the transport department. The people directly servicing the equipment did not suffer,» Nikolay Lilichenko added.
