Uranium mining. President believes that events were politicized

«The events at Kyzyl-Ompol were politicized. We know who is behind this,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting with the residents of Balykchy town.

According to him, the organization of such a commotion at the time when preparations for the tourist season were under way can be assessed as malicious action aimed at disrupting the season. At the same time, the head of state is confident that everyone has turned out to be in such a situation because the government did not react in time.

«As a result, a sensation appeared from scratch. This should not have happened. Considering that the issue of uranium mining at Kyzyl — Ompol was discussed in the society and caused people’s anxiety, I note once again that there will be no uranium mining in Kyrgyzstan,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

At the same time, he outlined that the events at Kyzyl-Ompol were the result of a mess in the mining industry.

«After taking office, I began to demand from the leaders of the mining industry. The common purchase and sale of licenses flourished in the sphere of issue of licenses, like in a bazaar. Therefore, in 2018, I proposed to carefully analyze the issue of licenses and make an inventory, a moratorium on the issue of new licenses was announced. There are trials in this case now,» the president told.

The head of state recalled that at the present time licenses are issued only for the extraction of sand, gravel and soil, and the issue of licenses for the extraction of mineral resources has been suspended.