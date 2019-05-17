11:34
Housing stock census takes place in Bishkek

A census of housing stock takes place in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The census is carried out in preparation for the population census, which will be held in 2020. During the housing census, the number of residents at each individual address is also specified.

«At least 690 registrars are involved in the census in Bishkek. Every registrar has an identity card. The census personnel are mainly the employees of the municipal territorial departments,» the City Administration told.

Local governments should streamline the address register by January 1, 2020: determine the boundaries of residential areas, districts and cities, assign names to unnamed streets, determine the numbering of households and apartments in residential buildings under construction, provide streets with name plates.
