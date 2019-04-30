Bishkek hosts meeting of SCO Defense Ministers

Meeting of Defense Ministers of the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was held in Bishkek the day before.

Kyrgyzstan chairs the SCO this year.

The heads of Defense Ministries discussed the problems of international and regional security, exchanged views on topical issues and outlined promising areas of cooperation for the coming period.

Following the meeting, four documents were signed:

Protocol on amendments to the agreement between the SCO member states on joint military exercises;

Protocol of the meeting of Defense Ministers of the SCO countries;

Joint Communiqué on the results of the meeting of SCO Ministers of Defense;

Plan of cooperation of Defense Ministries of the SCO countries for 2020-2021.