09:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek hosts meeting of SCO Defense Ministers

Meeting of Defense Ministers of the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was held in Bishkek the day before.

Kyrgyzstan chairs the SCO this year.

The heads of Defense Ministries discussed the problems of international and regional security, exchanged views on topical issues and outlined promising areas of cooperation for the coming period.

Following the meeting, four documents were signed:

  • Protocol on amendments to the agreement between the SCO member states on joint military exercises;
  • Protocol of the meeting of Defense Ministers of the SCO countries;
  • Joint Communiqué on the results of the meeting of SCO Ministers of Defense;
  • Plan of cooperation of Defense Ministries of the SCO countries for 2020-2021.

According to the press service of the General Staff, the protocol on the amendments to the agreement on holding joint military exercises has become one of the key documents. The document will allow India and Pakistan, as well as other countries that want to become SCO members, to join the agreement and fully participate in the exercises.
link:
views: 57
Print
Related
Bishkek being landscaped for SCO summit
SCO Summit in Bishkek. Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Vladimir Norov
Kyrgyzstan hands over chairmanship of RATS SCO to Russia
Security forces of SCO detain and extradite 150 terrorists
Kyrgyz actor wins prize at International Festival in China
Leaders of SCO countries sign number of documents
Kyrgyzstan ready for presidency over SCO
China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway to increase exports from SCO countries
Jeenbekov worried about recruitment of Kyrgyzstanis into ranks of terrorists
Kyrgyzstan concerned about situation in Afghanistan
Popular
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work
One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration
Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays