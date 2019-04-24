15:04
Chef Stalik Khankishiev cancels his trip to Bishkek

Famous writer and chef Stalik Khankishiev, refused to come to Bishkek after being deceived by organizers of the Eurasian Cuisine Festival. He posted on Facebook.

According to Stalik Khankishiev, he was invited to Bishkek to Kazan-Mangal festival. The chef agreed to come, but later he suddenly saw an announcement on a social network that the restaurant was selling tickets, allegedly, for an evening with a master class from him.

«Everything here is ok at first glance, although I was not aware of any «evening with me.» We have to go to Issyk-Kul on this day. And the restaurant meanwhile already sells tickets. I saw it, demanded to stop the sale, and told the organizers that our friendship was over. I canceled the trip. Shame on you!» the chef posted.

The organizers also promised everyone a photo with the well-known masterchef. This also angered the famous blogger.
