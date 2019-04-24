10:07
766 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan for three months

At least 766 fires were registered in Kyrgyzstan for three months. Press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry reports.

Compared with 2018, there were 181 fires less.

«Nineteen people died in the fires, other 18 were injured. Two of them were children. Firefighters rescued 25 people and material items for 478 million soms,» the ministry says.

Most of the fires — 65 percent — occurred in the private housing sector.

«Basically, the fires occurred due to violation of the rules of handling electrical equipment — 36.8 percent, careless handling of fire — 9.9 percent, children playing with fire — 6.3 percent,» the Emergency Situations Ministry tells.
