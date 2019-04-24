Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: 23,000 people sign petition against project

At least 23,256 people signed petition against a project on development of uranium deposit in Issyk-Kul region according to data as of 18.00 on April 23. Collection of signatures continues.

Last weekend, social network users began collecting signatures against the project on development of Tash-Bulak uranium deposit. The author of the petition was Alena Khomenko. She invited everyone to sign the online petition. By the evening of April 22, the number of people who signed it reached 15,000. For a day, this figure grew by other 8,252 people.

Recall, YurAsia company is going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It is planned to process it at Kara-Balta mining plant. However, residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region strongly oppose the project. After a wave of indignation, the Prime Minister ordered to suspend any work at the field until conclusion of a special commission.