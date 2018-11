Kyrgyz dancers win medals at Waltz of Autumn Tournament in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstanis won medals at the International Ballroom Dancing Tournament. The Dance Sport Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

An annual Waltz of Autumn — 2018 tournament has finished in Almaty. Dancers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Russia and Uzbekistan participated in it. Domestic dancers won 10 medals.

Liebgold Morast and Alena Melnikova won gold medal in their category, Bogdan Spesivtsev and Kira Kochergina — gold and silver medals. Akylbek uulu Askat and Kristina Samoilova won a silver and two bronze medals, Howard Cholponbaev and Aibike Nurlanova — four bronze medals.