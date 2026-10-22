Sadyr Japarov proposes developing walnut processing in Bazar-Korgon

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed developing walnut processing in Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region and promoting the national brand «Natural Kyrgyz Walnut.» He made the statement today at a meeting with local officials and residents during a working trip to the district.

The head of state emphasized that the region has significant natural potential thanks to its walnut forests.

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According to Japarov, it is important to move from exporting raw materials to producing finished goods, including walnut oil, paste, and flour.

This approach would increase the added value of products and support local manufacturing.

Bazar-Korgon district is known for its walnut forests, which cover approximately 13,000 hectares.

In September 2026, Kyrgyzstan launched efforts to develop the national brand «Natural Kyrgyz Walnut» with the aim of increasing product recognition and boosting its value in foreign markets.