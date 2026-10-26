Sadyr Japarov bans demolition of historic buildings in Kyrgyzstan

The demolition, privatization and transfer into private ownership of architectural heritage sites of historical and cultural significance included on a special list has been banned in Kyrgyzstan. President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree to this effect.

Under the document, listed historic buildings cannot be sold, exchanged, pledged as collateral, contributed to charter capital or leased with an option to purchase. They may not be removed from the State List of Monuments of History and Culture of National Significance, have their protection category changed, be demolished or relocated.

The decree places particular emphasis on buildings in disrepair. Their unsatisfactory technical condition or failure to meet seismic resistance requirements can no longer serve as grounds for declaring them to have lost their historical and cultural value or for demolishing them.

Instead of demolition, emergency stabilization work, conservation and restoration must be carried out.

The allocation of land plots and the issuance of permits for new construction within protected sites and their protection zones are also prohibited. The exception is work aimed at preserving the monuments.

Restoration and repairs, including seismic strengthening, are permitted only on the basis of approved scientific and design documentation and following a state historical and cultural assessment.

Such work must preserve the buildings’ historic appearance, facades, materials, architectural features and other elements that contribute to their cultural value.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to conduct an inventory of the sites, establish their owners, legal status and technical condition, and check whether protection obligations are in place. Monuments of national significance must also be removed from state property privatization programs.

Funding for these measures will come from the state budget and other sources permitted by law, including the special fund for the preservation and restoration of historical and cultural heritage sites.