Aidit Erkin appointed Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Aidit Erkin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, the presidential press service reported.

Under the same decree, Aidit Erkin was relieved of his previous posts as Ambassador to Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, and as Kyrgyzstan’s Permanent Representative to the European Union.

Kyrgyzstan’s previous ambassador to Pakistan, Kylychbek Sultan, who was appointed in July 2025, submitted his resignation letter in April 2026. The post had remained vacant since then.