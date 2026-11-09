USD87.45EUR97.75RUB1.08
24.kg

Aidit Erkin appointed Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan

11:51, 09 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Aidit Erkin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, the presidential press service reported.

1794200062345-6e525ef6-0828-4d12-8033-5b2d4b570a65-resized-850x570png-optimized.webp

Under the same decree, Aidit Erkin was relieved of his previous posts as Ambassador to Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, and as Kyrgyzstan’s Permanent Representative to the European Union.

Kyrgyzstan’s previous ambassador to Pakistan, Kylychbek Sultan, who was appointed in July 2025, submitted his resignation letter in April 2026. The post had remained vacant since then.

 

Related Articles

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18