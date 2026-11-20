Manas Fuel and Refueling Complex has been renamed Manas Invest State Enterprise. The relevant resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The charter of Manas Invest state enterprise has also been approved. The enterprise will remain under the jurisdiction of the State Property Management Agency.

The facility provides for the receipt, storage and preparation of aviation fuel for delivery, as well as aircraft refueling at Manas International Airport.

The resolution will enter into force in 10 days after its official publication.