AI-powered border control booths installed at Manas airport

New border control booths have been installed at Manas International Airport. They are equipped with cameras, a document recognition system and a translator that supports around 50 languages. Manasbek Samudinov, head of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, announced.

According to him, the equipment was purchased jointly with the State Border Service. The new booths are expected to simplify passenger checks and speed up border control procedures.

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“We purchased the new booths together with the Border Service. They are multifunctional and equipped with modern technology and artificial intelligence. They have translation systems, cameras and security features for border guards themselves,” Samudinov said.

He explained that the cameras are installed in the lower part of the booths. This means officers will no longer need to ask passengers to lift their children so that their documents can be checked.

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The system can also translate speech into around 50 languages. In addition, the booths are equipped with specialized devices to verify the authenticity of documents.

Safes have been installed inside the booths to store official equipment and stamps. Officers can access them using Face ID or fingerprint recognition.

According to Samudinov, the new booths meet international security standards and will enable faster passenger servicing.