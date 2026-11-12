Aviation museum and amusement park planned near Manas International Airport

An aviation museum and a children’s amusement park are planned near Manas International Airport. Manasbek Samidinov, head of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, announced.

The museum will showcase the history of the country’s civil aviation. Among its exhibits will be the former presidential aircraft No. 1.

According to Samidinov, the museum is intended not only as an exhibition space but also as a place where children can learn about aviation and explore career opportunities in the industry.

“Every industry faces a shortage of qualified personnel. We want children to become familiar with aviation from an early age, visit the museum and develop an interest in this field. This will be a social project,” he said.

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Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC will finance the museum. To develop the amusement park, the company is negotiating with operators of major parks in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, whom it plans to attract as investors.

Meanwhile, the airport’s master plan includes the construction of a cargo logistics complex. Around 16 hectares have been allocated for a bonded logistics zone.

In the longer term, hangars with a total area of 100,000 square meters are planned. The first phase includes the construction of two warehouses, each covering 20,000 square meters.

The complex will include facilities for storing hazardous cargo, medicines and perishable goods, as well as accredited laboratories to inspect products before they are shipped abroad.

« We want to attract major international operators and logistics companies that will be able to organize air freight and multimodal logistics through our airport. Manasbek Samidinov

Another project provides for the construction of an aircraft maintenance and repair station. It is planned to be implemented jointly with investors.

A plot of land has also been allocated within the airport grounds for a mosque. The contract has been awarded to Avangard, a company already operating at the airport.