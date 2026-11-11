Smart parking system to be launched at Manas airport in six weeks

A system that allows drivers to locate their vehicles by state number plate is expected to be launched at the multi-level parking facility at Manas International Airport in six weeks. Communications infrastructure work is currently underway there. Manasbek Samidinov, head of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, announced.

The system will help passengers find their parked vehicles. If someone forgets which floor or parking space they used, they will simply need to enter the vehicle’s state number plate, and the software will show its location.

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According to Samidinov, parking fees have not yet been determined. The company’s finance and commercial departments are working out the rates, which are expected to be announced within a month.

The parking facility has a capacity of 650 vehicles.

The head of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC recalled that total spending on the development of Manas Airport amounted to approximately $130 million. The figure includes runway reconstruction, expansion of the terminal complex, major repairs, construction of an official delegations hall and other works, including the parking facility.

According to him, all the work was financed from the company’s own funds.