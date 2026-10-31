Kyrgyzstan’s U19 futsal team to play two matches against Russia

Kyrgyzstan's youth futsal team will play two friendly matches against Russia's U19 team in Bishkek.

The Russian U19 futsal team will hold two friendly matches in the Kyrgyz capital, the press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced.

«From November 3 to 7, the team will hold a training camp in Novogorsk, near Moscow, following which the squad for the upcoming friendly matches will be selected. The games will take place at the Kyrgyz Football Union's Sports Palace on November 8 and 10. Information on live broadcasts will be announced later,» the statement says.

The two national teams last met in November 2025. Both matches ended in victories for Russia, with scores of 6-0 and 5-1.