Kyrgyzstan to conduct new study on population immunity to infectious diseases

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, in cooperation with the St. Petersburg Pasteur Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology (Rospotrebnadzor), is assessing community immunity to a range of infectious diseases.

According to the Republican Health Promotion Center, a new phase of a population-based seroepidemiological study is being launched to assess immunity to vaccine-preventable, zoonotic and naturally occurring infections.

The study is a continuation of an international project implemented from 2023 to 2025 in five countries: Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Turkmenistan and Serbia.

During the previous phase, 6,600 volunteers from Kyrgyzstan took part in the study. Their antibody levels against the pathogens causing measles, rubella, mumps, COVID-19 and viral hepatitis were measured.

The findings helped identify regional challenges, including insufficient immunity levels among certain population groups and the need to improve disease prevention through vaccination.

The new phase of the study in Kyrgyzstan, covering 2026–2028, will make it possible to assess changes in community immunity to infections targeted by catch-up and supplementary vaccination campaigns. It will also provide objective data on the actual prevalence of relevant zoonotic and naturally occurring infections.

The results are expected to provide a basis for forecasting the epidemiological situation and planning specific and non-specific preventive measures against infectious diseases in the country.