Kyrgyzstan strengthens preparedness for biological threats

Kyrgyzstan continues to strengthen its national epidemiological surveillance system and preparedness for infectious disease threats by advancing the One Health approach, which promotes coordinated action to protect human, animal and environmental health.

According to the Ministry of Health, as infectious diseases know no borders, the early detection of dangerous pathogens, effective laboratory operations, specialist training and cooperation among different agencies are becoming increasingly important in preventing outbreaks and future pandemics.

On September 27, Health Minister Damir Osmonov presented Kyrgyzstan’s position on strengthening global pandemic preparedness at the United Nations General Assembly. In his address, he outlined the country’s experience in consistently implementing the One Health approach and identified priorities including stronger epidemiological surveillance, modernized laboratory infrastructure, workforce development and improved preparedness for biological threats.

Achieving these goals requires not only stronger healthcare system capabilities but also sustained cross-sector cooperation involving government agencies, specialized services and international partners.

A practical continuation of these efforts was a roundtable held in Bishkek on preventing epidemics and pandemics through the One Health approach. The event brought together representatives of government agencies, the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and international organizations.

Participants discussed the results of ongoing work and further steps to improve epidemiological surveillance, strengthen laboratory capacity, train specialists and coordinate the work of different agencies. This format of cooperation helps align approaches to detecting and preventing infectious disease threats, including diseases that can spread between animals and humans.

The EpiC project is making an important contribution to strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system. In 2026, the project supported the following achievements:

275 specialists from 49 districts received training in the implementation and use of the I-EPID electronic epidemiological surveillance system.

The digital notification system was upgraded to automatically generate alerts about diseases of epidemiological significance.

Training programs were developed and introduced for healthcare workers on plague, anthrax, brucellosis and rabies. Epidemiologists, veterinary specialists and sanitary quarantine service staff also received training.

Eleven autoclaves were supplied and installed at healthcare facilities and laboratories to ensure the safe treatment of medical waste.

Information materials on preventing and protecting against dangerous infectious diseases were developed, taking into account recommendations from local communities.

These measures are helping improve specialist preparedness, strengthen epidemiological surveillance mechanisms and enable a faster response to potential threats to public health.