Kyrgyzstan reports 23 maternal deaths since start of 2026

Maternal mortality in Kyrgyzstan fell by 34.4 percent in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, the Ministry of Health reported.

The ministry said its priorities include preventing pregnancy complications, ensuring access to family planning services, identifying risk factors in a timely manner, and providing women with quality medical care.

According to data for the first nine months of 2026, the country recorded 23 maternal deaths during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period.

The maternal mortality rate stood at 22.1 deaths per 100,000 live births, down 34.4 percent year on year.

Despite the positive trend, every maternal death requires a thorough investigation into its causes and circumstances to identify measures to prevent similar cases in the future, the ministry noted.

One of the key priorities is ensuring access to family planning services. The government has allocated 12.5 million soms for the purchase of modern contraceptives, including for women from socially vulnerable groups. Access to certain contraceptives at reduced prices has also been expanded under the Compulsory Health Insurance program.

Particular attention is being paid to supporting women during pregnancy and after childbirth.

Uninsured women can obtain a mandatory health insurance policy free of charge, giving them access to medical services covered by the program and medicines at preferential prices.

The Ministry of Health is also improving the organization of reproductive health services, revising reporting documentation to account for medical and social risk factors, and strengthening public awareness of family planning and the prevention of pregnancy complications.

“Protecting the life and health of mothers requires a comprehensive approach, including preparation for pregnancy, timely access to medical care, quality antenatal monitoring, and appropriate medical support after childbirth. Reducing maternal mortality remains one of the most important tasks facing the healthcare system. Achieving sustainable results requires further improvements in medical care, timely identification of risks, and greater awareness among women of the options available to protect their reproductive health,” the ministry said.