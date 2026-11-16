Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 1.8 trillion soms in first 10 months of 2026

Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached an estimated 1,866,416.1 trillion soms in January–October 2026. This represents a 10.5 percent increase compared with the same period in 2025, the National Statistical Committee reported.

GDP growth has been gradually slowing in recent months. At the end of September 2026, it stood at 10.8 percent.

The services sector accounted for more than 48.9 percent of total GDP, goods-producing industries for 36 percent, and net taxes on products for 15.1 percent.

GDP and year-on-year changes are calculated taking into account a range of factors, including prices, industrial output, budget revenues and government spending. Kyrgyzstan is an import-dependent country, which affects its economic indicators, particularly when they are converted into other currencies.

Which industries are leading growth

Total industrial output reached 770,912.8 billion soms over the first 10 months of the year.

The main industries contributing to the 5.2 percent increase in industrial production compared with January–October 2025 were:

chemical production — up 2.4 times;

refined petroleum products — up 1.8 times;

motor vehicle production — up 38.3 percent;

wood and paper products, and printing — up 36.5 percent;

construction materials — up 29.3 percent.

The top five industries by production growth remained unchanged over the past month.

At the same time, output of basic metals fell noticeably, declining by 6.1 percent.

How prices have changed over the past month

Consumer prices and tariffs rose by 8.8 percent in January–October compared with December 2025, including a 0.7 percent increase over the past month. Annual inflation reached 11.1 percent, compared with 12.2 percent at the end of September.

Since the beginning of 2026, prices have increased across all major categories. The biggest rises were recorded in: