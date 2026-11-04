Kyrgyzstan ranks among top five OIC countries in economic growth

The 42nd session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held in Istanbul from October 31 to November 3.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, Kyrgyzstan was represented at the meeting by its Trade Representative in Turkey, Chyngyz Esengul uulu.

Economic data from the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC) presented at the session showed that Kyrgyzstan’s real GDP growth reached 11.1 percent in 2025. This placed the country among the top five performers out of the OIC’s 57 member states.

The meeting also addressed ways to increase trade turnover among member states, expand investment cooperation, diversify exports and strengthen economic ties.