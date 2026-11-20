Between 2000 and 2023, the birth rate among girls aged 15–19 in Eastern Europe and Central Asia declined by approximately 40–50 percent. The State of World Population 2026 report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) says.

According to the report, the regional average stands at 18 births per 1,000 girls, half the global average.

“However, there are significant differences between countries. The rate is 39 births per 1,000 girls in Tajikistan, 37 in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and 29 in Kyrgyzstan. In Tajikistan, only 33 percent of married women make their own decisions about sexual relations, contraception and healthcare, compared with a regional average of 70 percent. Meanwhile, 16.8 percent of surveyed women in the region who have a partner said they had experienced violence perpetrated by that partner over the past year,” the experts noted.

The report also highlights a gap between young women and men in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Among respondents aged 25–29, 70.5 percent of women and 43.4 percent of men were in stable relationships. The figures for those who were married were 44.6 and 25.3 percent, respectively, while 48.9 percent of women and 28.5 percent of men had children. At the same time, 55 percent of women and 74.4 percent of men in this age group were employed.

The desire to start a family remains strong in the region. Among respondents aged 25–39 who were dating someone but did not live together, 85.7 percent of women and 87.2 percent of men said they wanted to get married or move in together.

However, women aged 18–39 consistently cited difficulties in finding a partner who shared their goals and values. In addition, 65 percent said that insufficient involvement by their partners in household chores and childcare was an important or very important obstacle to having children.