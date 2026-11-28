Kyrgyzstan and Argentina have taken an important step towards developing bilateral relations in the field of civil aviation. Representatives of the relevant agencies of the two countries held a bilateral meeting, which resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation.

According to the State Civil Aviation Agency, the parties discussed areas of mutual interest and opportunities to establish lasting professional ties between their aviation authorities.

The document lays the groundwork for further cooperation, including the exchange of professional experience, technical expertise and information, as well as closer collaboration in key areas of civil aviation.

For Kyrgyzstan, the agreement marks another step towards expanding its international aviation partnerships and establishing ties with countries in Latin America.