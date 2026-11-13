Kumtor funds to cover tuition fees and housing in Issyk-Kul region

Funds from the Issyk-Kul Regional Development Fund can now be used to pay students’ tuition fees and finance the construction or purchase of official housing. Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev signed Resolution No. 754 on November 12, 2026.

The document amends the regulations governing the Issyk-Kul Regional Development Fund, which have been in force since 2011. The amendments introduce new areas of spending for funds received from Kumtor Gold Company.

Under the resolution, once the company transfers its one-percent contributions, the Central Treasury of the Ministry of Finance must convert the funds from US dollars into soms within three working days and transfer them to the fund’s special treasury account.

All funds received — 100 percent — must be allocated to the further socioeconomic development of Issyk-Kul region.

One of the key changes is the introduction of tuition fee payments for students studying on a fee-paying basis. However, they must sign an agreement committing them to work in Issyk-Kul region for at least five years after graduation.

This will allow the region to finance specialist training on the condition that graduates subsequently take up employment in the region.

Another change concerns housing provision. The fund can now be used to finance the construction or purchase of official residential buildings and apartments.

The opportunities for financing business projects that contribute to the region’s socioeconomic development and generate budget revenue have also been expanded.

Such projects must be approved by the fund’s supervisory board. Their designated purpose can only be changed with the board’s consent.

The Issyk-Kul Regional Development Fund is financed, among other sources, through contributions from Kumtor’s operations. Its resources are used to implement projects of regional importance.

The resolution will enter into force in 10 days.