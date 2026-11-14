Issyk-Kul residents call for support for kayaking development

Athlete Erlan Sultangaziev asked President Sadyr Japarov to support the development of kayaking in Issyk-Kul region.

According to Sultangaziev, the region has many young athletes with great potential, but funding is insufficient to purchase equipment and develop the sport in general.

“Currently, 4 million soms are allocated annually, and this covers training camps only. We ask that the funding be increased at least two or three times,” Sultangaziev said.

Sadyr Japarov instructed the relevant authorities to double the funding from 4 million to 8 million soms and improve the condition of the training facilities.

Earlier this year, Erlan Sultangaziev won a silver medal at the Asian Canoe Sprint Championships in China.