Sadyr Japarov says Kumtor mine will operate until 2050

Kyrgyzstan intends to develop all its mineral deposits independently, President Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with voters.

The head of state also commented on reports that the Kumtor gold mine could cease operations in 2032. He said the mine would continue operating, with gold production expected to continue until 2050.

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The president explained that gold-bearing ore at one of Kumtor's open pits, the Central Pit, is expected to be depleted in the coming years. However, this does not mean that the entire mining operation will shut down.

«We intend to eventually deploy more than 100 units of heavy mining equipment currently operating at the pit to develop Zhetim-Too deposit,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He also urged citizens to rely on official information sources and not to believe reports that Kumtor will cease operations in 2032.