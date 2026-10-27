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Kumtor more than doubles payments to state budget

12:05, 27 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kumtor Gold Company CJSC continues to report strong financial growth, transferring $627,824 million to the state in taxes, dividends and other mandatory payments in the first nine months of 2026.

The amount is more than double the $309,904 million paid during the same period last year.

The company also recorded growth in other key financial indicators.

Kumtor’s revenue reached $1,012.8 billion in January–September 2026, up from $735.8 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of nearly 38 percent.

For comparison, the company’s revenue totaled $579.8 million in the first nine months of 2024 and $558.2 million in the same period of 2023. This means revenue increased by more than 80 percent over three years.

Kumtor Gold Company’s net profit also rose significantly, reaching $548.4 million in the first nine months of 2026, up 71 percent from $320.2 million a year earlier.

The longer-term trend is also notable. Net profit stood at $173.2 million in January–September 2023 and $216.6 million in the same period of 2024. In 2026, it had exceeded half a billion dollars, more than tripling in three years.

Tax payments also increased substantially. From January to September 2026, Kumtor paid $277.8 million in taxes and other mandatory payments, nearly 74 percent more than $159.9 million paid during the same period in 2025.

For comparison, the corresponding payments amounted to $114.7 million in the first nine months of 2024 and $124.2 million in 2023.

The company’s nine-month results for 2026 point to sustained growth in its financial performance. Higher revenue and net profit have been accompanied by a significant increase in payments to the state, underscoring Kumtor’s growing contribution to Kyrgyzstan’s economy.

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