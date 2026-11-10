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Kyrgyzstan to abolish visas with the Seychelles — President signs law

10:39, 10 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

President Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Seychelles on visa-free short stays.

The agreement was signed in Bishkek on May 11, 2026. It provides for the mutual abolition of visa requirements for short-term visits by citizens of the two countries.

Once the agreement enters into force, Kyrgyz citizens will be able to travel to Seychelles without obtaining a visa in advance, while citizens of Seychelles will be able to visit Kyrgyzstan under the same conditions.

Under the law, Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is required to notify the Seychellois side once the necessary domestic procedures have been completed.

The law itself will enter into force in 10 days.

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