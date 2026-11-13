USD87.45EUR97.00RUB1.06
24.kg

Kyrgyzstan and Togo to waive visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders

10:19, 13 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyzstan and Togo will waive visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports. President Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying an agreement between the two countries on mutual visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan calls Togo promising partner on African continent

Under the agreement, holders of Kyrgyz and Togolese diplomatic and service passports will be able to enter, leave and transit through the territory of the other country without a visa.

The visa-free regime will allow stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

Togo’s President of the Council of Ministers, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, previously visited Kyrgyzstan to attend the SCO Plus meeting and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

Related Articles

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18