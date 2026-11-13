Kyrgyzstan and Togo to waive visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders

Kyrgyzstan and Togo will waive visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports. President Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying an agreement between the two countries on mutual visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports.

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Under the agreement, holders of Kyrgyz and Togolese diplomatic and service passports will be able to enter, leave and transit through the territory of the other country without a visa.

The visa-free regime will allow stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

Togo’s President of the Council of Ministers, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, previously visited Kyrgyzstan to attend the SCO Plus meeting and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.