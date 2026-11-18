It is proposed in Kyrgyzstan to introduce a visa-free regime for citizens of 18 additional countries and extend the permitted visa-free stay for foreign nationals from 30 to 60 days. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has submitted the relevant draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution for public discussion.

Under the proposal, visa-free entry would be extended to citizens of Indonesia, the Philippines, Jordan, Morocco, South Africa, Venezuela, Nepal, Tunisia, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, Seychelles, Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica.

The draft also proposes changing the length of visa-free stays for citizens of countries included in the relevant list. Instead of the current 30 days within each 60-day period, foreign nationals would be allowed to stay in Kyrgyzstan for a total of up to 60 days within a 120-day period from the date of entry, unless otherwise provided for by international agreements.

The explanatory note says the current restrictions create difficulties for tourists planning extended stays in Kyrgyzstan, particularly participants in high-altitude expeditions.

The document cites climbs to Lenin Peak, Khan Tengri and Pobeda Peak as examples. Such expeditions can last between 45 and 60 days due to the need for acclimatization, preparation and waiting for favorable weather conditions.

Under the current rules, foreign tourists in such cases have to obtain additional documents or shorten their trips.

The authors of the draft also compared Kyrgyzstan’s visa policy with those of neighboring countries. According to the data cited in the document, Kazakhstan grants visa-free entry to citizens of more than 80 countries, while Uzbekistan does so for citizens of more than 90.

In Kyrgyzstan, the main visa-free list covers 55 countries, with visa-free entry for another 20 countries provided for under separate regulations.

The authors believe that liberalizing the visa regime will make Kyrgyzstan more attractive to foreign tourists, draw visitors from new markets and increase revenue for the tourism industry.

At the same time, extending the permitted stay will not exempt foreign nationals from complying with migration registration, border control and national security legislation.