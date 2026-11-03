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Issues affecting business operations in Kyrgyzstan discussed at Cabinet

10:16, 03 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Bakyt Torobaev, the President's Special Representative for Special Assignments, has held working meetings with representatives of several government agencies as part of an ongoing review of permits and requirements imposed on businesses.

According to the Cabinet's press service, the meetings addressed challenges faced by businesses, the justification for existing permits, and opportunities to simplify procedures and eliminate overlapping requirements.

Particular attention was paid to the need for government agencies to justify each requirement, taking into account its purpose and the administrative burden it places on businesses.

A key priority is to reduce the time and financial costs incurred by entrepreneurs when going through permitting procedures.

Proposals will be prepared to abolish excessive requirements and improve existing procedures, the press service said.

In July 2025, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce launched a reform to streamline the country's permitting system. The process was initiated under a Cabinet directive as part of the regulatory guillotine initiative aimed at reducing bureaucracy within government agencies.

The reform seeks to eliminate outdated, duplicative and excessive permits that hinder entrepreneurship and make doing business more complicated.

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