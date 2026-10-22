Bishkek boy injured in dog attack undergoes surgery in South Korea

Six-year-old Umar from Bishkek, who sustained severe head injuries after being attacked by dogs, has received treatment in South Korea and returned home, South Korean media outlet The Financial News reported.

The incident occurred on April 1. The boy fell into a neighbor’s yard, where he was attacked by three large dogs. As a result, he suffered severe scalp injuries that exposed his skull, and his arms and legs were severely bitten by dogs.

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His family considered seeking treatment in Turkey, but the cost of travel and surgery was estimated at around $100,000.

According to the media outlet, a medical team from South Korea visited Kyrgyzstan in April to exchange expertise with local specialists. Kyrgyz doctors asked them for help, and the team decided to take the child to South Korea. Umar arrived there on July 9.

Doctors carried out complex treatment involving skin grafting and the gradual expansion of the remaining scalp tissue.

On September 29, South Korean doctors successfully performed reconstructive surgery. The Asan Foundation and the medical center fully covered the treatment costs.

Umar returned to Kyrgyzstan on October 15.