Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev attended the opening of Zharatman MUUN — 2026 Youth Forum, held on November 28 at Yrys Ordo in Bishkek.

Before the forum began, participants were introduced to innovative projects and student startups, including entries from the KEL Start competition. Kasymaliev stressed the importance of supporting such initiatives, from attracting investment to putting new developments into production.

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The forum addressed young people’s access to education, support for entrepreneurship and innovation, and interregional cooperation.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, Kyrgyzstan has a population of 2.519 million people aged from 14 to 35, accounting for 31.6 percent of the country’s total population.

Participants were briefed on government programs for young people, including support for talented graduates of rural schools and El Umutu scholarship program. Under the program, 50 scholarships are awarded annually for master’s and doctoral studies at 100 leading universities worldwide. Funding can amount to up to $50,000 per year.

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The presidential scholarship was also presented at the forum. Around 300 students took part in this year’s competition, and Kasymaliev handed scholarships to the most outstanding participants.

The achievements of young people in entrepreneurship, technology and sports were also recognized. A team from Osh State University, with its UpBulak project, became the national champion of the international Enactus program.

In his closing remarks, the head of the Cabinet urged young people to use their knowledge and talents to contribute to Kyrgyzstan’s development.