Athlete from Kyrgyzstan secures berth at Olympic Games

Track and field athlete Eva Kadyrova secured a berth at the Summer Youth Olympic Games. The Track and Field Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

She secured the berth at the Olympic Games at the qualifying competitions in Thailand. «At a distance of 200 meters, Eva took the 4th place. However, her final time was so good that the Asian Association did not leave it without attention and allowed her to participate in the Games,» the federation noted.

The Olympic Games will be held on October 6-18 in Buenos Aires (Argentina).
