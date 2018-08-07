17:36
Fire raging in mountains of Talas region for more than a week

At least 353 people are involved in extinguishing of a fire in the mountains of Manas district, Talas region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire broke out on July 28 in the border area with Kazakhstan.

«According to preliminary data, the fire began in Kazakhstan, and then spread to the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The reason was weather conditions,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations told.

«Kazakh colleagues engaged fire rescue teams. The combustion can not be completely extinguished because the machinery is not able to reach the fire source located high in the mountains. The area of ​​the fire exceeded 2,000 square meters,» the Ministry said.
