Property of Omurbek Tekebayev’s lawyer to be put up for auction

The property of the lawyer of Ata Meken party Taalaigul Toktakunova will be put up for auction. She informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, she received a notice that the legal representative of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, Nurbek Sydykov, is preparing the documents for trial.

He himself did not confirm this to 24.kg news agency, noting that he was waiting for the document from the bailiff to comply with the procedure, but he also did not abandon the intention to apply to the court with a request to sell the apartment of the defendant Toktakunova at auction.

The Bishkek City Court on October 4, 2017 ruled in favor of the suit of the Prosecutor General’s Office on the protection of honor and dignity of Almazbek Atambayev and upheld the verdict of the district court.

The plaintiff asked to declare the information voiced at the press conference of lawyers of Omurbek Tekebayev — Taalaigul Toktakunova and Kanatbek Aziz, who spoke on behalf of the politician, not true. The court settled the claim and recovered from the defendants 10 million soms. The property of Taalaigul Toktakunova was arrested.

On November 30, the Supreme Court decided to uphold the decisions of the lower courts.