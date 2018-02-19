Elnura Alkanova faces up to 3 years in prison

Journalist Elnura Alkanova faces up to three years in prison. Her lawyer Zhyrgal Babayev told at a conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to him, investigators of the financial police opened a criminal case and charged Alkanova under the articles «Illegal Receipt of Information» and «Disclosure of Banking or Commercial Secrets» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The accused under these articles face penalties and imprisonment for up to three years.

«The criminal case was transferred to the prosecutor’s office. If the prosecutor is competent, he will return the case to the investigation with instructions to stop it. Elnura Alkanova was unlawfully charged. Disclosure of banking and commercial secrets must be proven. There must be an expert opinion. However, without serious evidence, my client was charged,» Zhyrgal Babayev said.

The journalist Elnura Alkanova published a material in which she tried to find out who got the cottages of Maxim Bakiyev and who is behind the scandalous deal, which, according to the deputies of the parliament, caused damage to the state for at least $ 10 million. Ideal House LLC was sold for 142 million soms. Bids were received from Business Pro LLC and VostokTechKomplekt. The starting price was 130 million soms. The object was purchased by the second participant for 142 million soms.

Recall, sale of Ideal House LLC failed several times because of the passivity of the participants.

Ideal House LLC is Maxim Bakiyev’s project. He, using his position, registered the company as an owner of several hectares of land near the State Residence Ala-Archa-1. Elite cottages were erected on the land plots. After April 7, 2010, the objects were nationalized.