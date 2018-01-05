Raisa Atambayeva becomes Professor

The wife of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Raisa Atambayeva was awarded a scientific degree of a Professor.

The Higher Attestation Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic informed that Raisa Atambayeva defended her doctoral thesis at the Scientific Research Institute named after N. A. Semashko.

The theme of her scientific work is «Medical and social aspects of the formation and protection of reproductive health of adolescent girls in the Kyrgyz Republic». The Higher Attestation Commission of Kyrgyzstan approved the thesis.

The former first lady of the country had previously expressed concern about the situation with reproductive health in Kyrgyzstan. According to Raisa Atambayeva, this situation has significantly worsened.

Professor Atambayeva noted that the number of facts when teenage girls become pregnant and then have an abortion increased. In Bishkek, according to her, every sixth girl starts sexual activity between 16 and 17.

Raisa Atambayeva heads the Department of Hygienic Disciplines at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy.