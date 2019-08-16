Raisa Atambayeva: Past rulers did not persecute families of their opponents

Wife of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Raisa Atambayeva, addressed the incumbent head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov with a request to think how he would look like in the eyes of his people and contemporaries.

«He has been walking next to us for 22 years, next to Almazbek Atambayev. He has repeatedly been at our house with his family, said warm words about devotion and friendship. These all has been trampled now. All his assurances of friendship, speech at the inauguration about continuation of work initiated by Almazbek Atambayev, are in the past. Let him think about what he is doing now with our family, former associates, the people. Let him think how he will look like in the eyes of the people. Rulers of the past had never persecuted wives, children and families of their opponents,» said Raisa Atambayeva.