Criminal case opened against wife of former president Raisa Atambayeva

Wife of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Raisa Atambayeva, commented on Manas Arabayev’s allegations of her pressure on judges.

According to her, she has never interfered in politics, did not exert any pressure on judges and generally does not know where courts are located.

«I really know Manas Arabaev, because he was in the team of Almazbek Atambayev. I knew that politics was a dirty business, and I tried not to interfere. I don’t even know where which court is located. As the first lady, I worked not to interfere anywhere. Today, I found out that a criminal case has also been opened against me,» Raisa Atambayeva said.

Recall, the former gray cardinal of the judicial system, Manas Arabaev, testified against Raisa Atambayeva. According to him, the former first lady stood up for the former chairwoman of the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek Elvira Dzharkeeva and asked not to touch her. Some Bektursun Aitaliev came to meetings on the case of BLS construction company on her behalf.