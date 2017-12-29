21:04
Chairman of State Property Management Fund appointed

Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sapar Isakov signed an order according to which Renat Tuleberdiev was appointed Chairman of the State Property Management Fund. The Department of Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the head of the government’s executive office — Minister Nurkhanbek Momunaliev — introduced the new chairman of the Fund.

Previously, Renat Tuleberdiev was the first deputy manager of the Department of the Presidential Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, the former head of the State Property Management Fund Duishenbek Zilaliev resigned because of the criminal case on the bomb hoax.
