Zhyldyzbek Isakulov was appointed a Chairman of the State Property Management Fund. The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Previously, he was a deputy plenipotentiary representative of the Government in Batken region.

Recall, Renat Tuleberdiev was dismissed from the post of Chairman of the State Property Management Fund in connection with the transfer to another work.