Shortcomings in construction of Balykchy – Karakol road detected

Employees of the Road Surveillance Department of the Main Directorate for Traffic Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted an inspection of Balykchy — Ananievo — Karakol road section, the press service of the department reported.

According to its information, it is required to install:

— additionally 76 corresponding road signs;

— 3,432 safety fence in places where the roadbed is more than three meters high;

— outdoor lighting in places where road works are being carried out at the bridges and drainage pipes reconstruction sites.

In addition, from the 43rd to 103rd km there are no roadsides on the both sides.