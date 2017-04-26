Director of printing house, where Kyrgyzstanis died in fire, admitted his guilt

General Director of Printing Express LLC, Sergey Moskvin, admitted his guilt of violation of fire safety requirements during a hearing in Butyrsky District Court. Press service of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in
Recall, a fire in one of the warehouse premises of the printing house on Altufevskoe highway in the north-east of
The prosecutor’s inspection revealed that the organization’s leadership hired citizens of
Sergey Moskvin and the chief engineer of the printing house Anton Yatskov were arrested within the criminal case.
According to the press service of the Embassy, the chief engineer of the printing house did not admit his guilt.
The next court hearing will be on April 28.