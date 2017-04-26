19:04
+24
USD 67.14
EUR 73.13
RUB 1.20
English

Director of printing house, where Kyrgyzstanis died in fire, admitted his guilt

General Director of Printing Express LLC, Sergey Moskvin, admitted his guilt of violation of fire safety requirements during a hearing in Butyrsky District Court. Press service of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported.

Recall, a fire in one of the warehouse premises of the printing house on Altufevskoe highway in the north-east of Moscow occurred on the morning of August 27, 2016. 17 people were killed, including 14 Kyrgyzstanis.

The prosecutor’s inspection revealed that the organization’s leadership hired citizens of Kyrgyzstan without drawing up employment contracts.

Sergey Moskvin and the chief engineer of the printing house Anton Yatskov were arrested within the criminal case.

According to the press service of the Embassy, ​​the chief engineer of the printing house did not admit his guilt.

The next court hearing will be on April 28.
link: https://24.kg/english/50584/
views: 64
Print
Popular
Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan
Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship
Citizens of Pakistan organize illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan Citizens of Pakistan organize illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan