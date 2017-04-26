Director of printing house, where Kyrgyzstanis died in fire, admitted his guilt

General Director of Printing Express LLC, Sergey Moskvin, admitted his guilt of violation of fire safety requirements during a hearing in Butyrsky District Court. Press service of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported.

Recall, a fire in one of the warehouse premises of the printing house on Altufevskoe highway in the north-east of Moscow occurred on the morning of August 27, 2016. 17 people were killed, including 14 Kyrgyzstanis.

The prosecutor’s inspection revealed that the organization’s leadership hired citizens of Kyrgyzstan without drawing up employment contracts.

Sergey Moskvin and the chief engineer of the printing house Anton Yatskov were arrested within the criminal case.

According to the press service of the Embassy, ​​the chief engineer of the printing house did not admit his guilt.

The next court hearing will be on April 28.