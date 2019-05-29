Prime Minister insists on creation of state printing house

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan insists on creation of a state printing house. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

The issue was raised by a deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov, reminding the candidate for the post of head of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications Dastan Dogoev that he was a witness in a criminal case on the purchase of forms for biometric passports. The adviser to the president of the country, in his turn, replied that he had nothing to do with this, despite the fact that he had met with the former head of the State Committee for National Security Idris Kadyrkulov, and they discussed the issue of printing documents of national importance in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«You see how Alina Shaikova deceived us,» Ryskeldi Mombekov addressed Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. «Do you think we need such a company or should we buy forms?»

The head of government replied that state documents, except banknotes, should be printed in the republic.

«We must print our documents by ourselves. It is necessary to strengthen Uchkun and build such a printing house on its basis. We need a high-security facility,» he said.