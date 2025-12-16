Emergencies Ministry issues warning: Avalanches possible on mountain passes

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan has issued a storm warning for December 17-19 due to expected precipitation.

According to the ministry, avalanches, snow drifts, and ice are predicted in the country’s mountainous regions during this period. Hazardous conditions are expected on the following sections of highways:

Bishkek — Osh: kilometers 121-138 (Too-Ashuu pass), kilometers 198-255 (Ala-Bel pass, Chychkan gorge);

Ala-Buka — Kanysh-Kiya: kilometers 68-74 and 86-101 (Chapchyma pass);

Krasnaya Gorka — Ak-Tash: kilometers 0-3;

Myrzake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaikuu: kilometers 65-110;

Karakol — Enilchek: kilometers 45-90 (Chon-Ashuu pass);

Balykchy — Kazarman — Jalal-Abad: kilometers 326-349 (Kok-Art pass).

Rescuers warn of possible severe icy conditions and limited visibility on the roads. Drivers are advised to maintain a distance of at least 500 meters between vehicles, avoid sudden maneuvers, and, if possible, avoid driving through mountain passes.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges citizens to monitor weather forecast updates and adhere to safety precautions.