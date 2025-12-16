15:24
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.10
English

Emergencies Ministry issues warning: Avalanches possible on mountain passes

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan has issued a storm warning for December 17-19 due to expected precipitation.

According to the ministry, avalanches, snow drifts, and ice are predicted in the country’s mountainous regions during this period. Hazardous conditions are expected on the following sections of highways:

  • Bishkek — Osh: kilometers 121-138 (Too-Ashuu pass), kilometers 198-255 (Ala-Bel pass, Chychkan gorge);
  • Ala-Buka — Kanysh-Kiya: kilometers 68-74 and 86-101 (Chapchyma pass);
  • Krasnaya Gorka — Ak-Tash: kilometers 0-3;
  • Myrzake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaikuu: kilometers 65-110;
  • Karakol — Enilchek: kilometers 45-90 (Chon-Ashuu pass);
  • Balykchy — Kazarman — Jalal-Abad: kilometers 326-349 (Kok-Art pass).

Rescuers warn of possible severe icy conditions and limited visibility on the roads. Drivers are advised to maintain a distance of at least 500 meters between vehicles, avoid sudden maneuvers, and, if possible, avoid driving through mountain passes.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges citizens to monitor weather forecast updates and adhere to safety precautions.
link: https://24.kg/english/354794/
views: 115
Print
Related
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Dust storm hits Issyk-Kul region: Wind reaches up to 35 meters per second
State of emergency declared in Tyup district due to severe weather
Weather forecast for Bishkek, December 11-14
Avalanche blocks Karakol–Enilchek road, passage temporarily closed
Cloudy weekend expected in Bishkek: Weather forecast for December 4–7
Storm warning issued for mountain regions of Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
Nighttime temperature in Bishkek to drop to +4°C
Warm weather expected in Bishkek on October 9–12
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
16 December, Tuesday
15:21
Unified state portal egov.kg launched in Kyrgyzstan Unified state portal egov.kg launched in Kyrgyzstan
15:12
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
14:38
Emergencies Ministry issues warning: Avalanches possible on mountain passes
12:52
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan evacuated from Myanmar
12:43
ARVI and flu: Over 500 schools in Kyrgyzstan switch to online learning